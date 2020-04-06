Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Up 14.7%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.96, 7,119,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 6,371,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

