Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QQQ traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day moving average is $204.76.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.