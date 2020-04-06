IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $22.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered IQIYI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 8,500,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in IQIYI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in IQIYI by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

