Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Iqvia also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.94.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $102.72 on Monday. Iqvia has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.