iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,136. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $86.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

