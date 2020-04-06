iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $110.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

