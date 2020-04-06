JD Coin Market Cap Tops $675,171.58 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $675,171.58 and approximately $598.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02587638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00204833 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,513,786 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

