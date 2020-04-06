JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.

JD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,114,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

