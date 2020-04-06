JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.
JD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,114,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
