JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.
JD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 15,114,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
