JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

JD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 15,114,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

