Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of JCAP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 313,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,368.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $57,485 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

