Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

JFIN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.