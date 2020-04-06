Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
JFIN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.38.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
