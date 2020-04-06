John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

JBSS traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.33. 83,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.48.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

