John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.