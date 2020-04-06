Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNJ. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

JNJ stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.17. 10,068,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,653,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

