Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

