JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $160.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.58.

NYSE LII traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.78. 33,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,146. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Lennox International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

