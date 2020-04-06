Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,681. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.