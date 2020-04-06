Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 23,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,090. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $62,929,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kemper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

