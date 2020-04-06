Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 23,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,090. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $62,929,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kemper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
