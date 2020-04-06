Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

