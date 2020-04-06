Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Key Tronic worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

