Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,127. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Key Tronic worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

