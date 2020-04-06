KeyCorp Trims Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price to $11.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 126,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,312. The company has a market cap of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 462,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 264,868 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $3,946,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

