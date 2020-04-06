KickCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox and Mercatox. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bibox, YoBit, Mercatox, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

