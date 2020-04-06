Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.81 ($6.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on KCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

KCO traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €3.38 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 482,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market cap of $337.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a one year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.27 and a 200-day moving average of €5.39.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

