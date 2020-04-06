Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ KRNT remained flat at $$23.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,502. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.65 million, a P/E ratio of 192.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

