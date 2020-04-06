Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ KRNT remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 696,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.65 million, a PE ratio of 192.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.56. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after buying an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

