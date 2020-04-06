Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAMR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

