Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,391. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $68,798,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.