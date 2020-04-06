Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,074. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

