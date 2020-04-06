LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 36,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. LCNB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LCNB by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LCNB by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LCNB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

