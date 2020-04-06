Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.