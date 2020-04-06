Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ LLIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 762,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Lianluo Smart has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.