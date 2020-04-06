Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ LLIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 762,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Lianluo Smart has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.38.
About Lianluo Smart
