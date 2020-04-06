Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,612. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

