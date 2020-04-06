Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 149,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,954. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.