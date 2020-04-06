Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.92.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.