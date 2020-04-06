Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 14.6% Higher

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.88, 1,654,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,618,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $64,943,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

