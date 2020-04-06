LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.