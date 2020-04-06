Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,917. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

