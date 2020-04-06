Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MAGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 28,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,094. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.22. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 660,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.