Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LOAN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit