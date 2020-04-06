Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.24% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,440 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.