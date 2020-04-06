Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.69. 48,702,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,457,420. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

