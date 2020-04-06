Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 332,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

