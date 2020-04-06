Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 342,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,797. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.24. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

