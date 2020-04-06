Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 342,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

