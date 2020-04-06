Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

MRBK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

