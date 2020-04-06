Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

MRSN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

