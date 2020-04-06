Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,842. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,424 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

