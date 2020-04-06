Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,842. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
