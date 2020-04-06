Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $451.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.07. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $10,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

