Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Lowered to $725.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.63.

NYSE MTD traded up $57.72 on Thursday, hitting $688.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,408. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

