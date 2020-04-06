MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $4,341.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003039 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

